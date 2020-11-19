JPMorgan drops FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to a Neutral rating from Overweight on a call tied primarily to valuation.

Analyst Paul Coster: "The stock is up ~135% over the last month (S&P 500 up 3.4%), buoyed initially by a wave of regional 'climate ambition' initiatives associated with Hydrogen and Fuel Cells, but also owing to a re-rating of the Alt Energy stocks on the back of the Biden election victory. The more dramatic ~80% move over the last 3 days seems to be taking place in absence of new news."

Coster says fundamentals seem good for FCEL and the company seems to be on track for profitability in 2022, but notes the stock has blasted past the firm's prior estimate of fair value.

"Our Neutral rating is not a call to sell the stock, which embeds significant optionality associated with carbon capture and the hydrogen economy, but we prefer other names in our coverage universe at present, and specifically Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in the FuelCell/Hydrogen space."

Shares of FCEL are down 4.55% in premarket trading to $4.87 to cut into the +99% five-day rally.

