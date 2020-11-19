The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports sales declined 18.9% in Q3, significantly impacted by the move to remote and hybrid learning models.

Digital sales penetration increased 44%, as digital adoption accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased the number of new digital customers Y/Y by ~100%

Adjusted gross margin rate down 210 bps to 35.7% vs. consensus of 33.7%, primarily a result of increased penetration of e-commerce business and its higher fulfillment costs, along with the deleverage of fixed expenses resulting from the decline in net sales

The flexibility provided by lease actions allows the company to target 200 store closures in FY2020, including 118 stores closed in the first nine months of 2020, and 100 additional closures in FY2021.

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had 99% of its stores open to the public in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The company generated ~$32.5M in operating cash flow and Merchandise inventories +9.7% Y/Y to $427.6M.

As a result of the continued uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing any financial guidance.

Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,, “We are approaching the fourth quarter with heightened caution and expect both sales and profitability to be under pressure due to the numerous headwinds created by the pandemic, specifically: the reduced demand for dress-up product, significantly reduced store traffic, recent nationwide spikes in COVID-19 cases resulting in additional temporary store closures, social distancing requirements, and reduced mall operating hours. In addition, the capacity constraints across the domestic transportation network resulting from the unprecedented level of expected online demand and the related freight surcharges imposed by our major carriers will put additional pressure on sales and margins during Q4. While we continue to manage through these short-term headwinds during this extraordinary time, our focus remains on successfully scaling our digital transformation investments and accelerating store closures to position the Company for accelerated operating margin expansion in a post-COVID environment.”

PLCE stock rose ~52% over the past one month:

Previously: Children's Place Retail Stores EPS beats by $0.98, beats on revenue (Nov. 19)