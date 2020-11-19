Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and LianBio have entered into a collaboration aimed at developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products in Greater China.

“We are honored to partner with Pfizer, a significant pioneer in the industry, to build upon their extensive commercial engine in Greater China, as well as tap into their relationships with leading physicians specializing in a broad range of therapeutic areas,” said Konstantin Poukalov, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors and Executive Chairman of LianBio.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Pfizer will contribute up to $70M of non-dilutive capital toward in-licensing and co-development of pipeline of innovative therapies targeting a variety of diseases.

At LianBio’s discretion, products will be presented to Pfizer for joint development. PFE will have a right of first negotiation to obtain commercial rights to jointly developed assets and each will carry separate financial considerations.

Pfizer may provide in-kind support for marketing, development and regulatory activities.