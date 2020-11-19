Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:BIOVF) have commenced dosing of the first patients in registrational Phase 2 MERIDIAN study of pegcetacoplan in ~200 adults with sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease that leads to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis.

The primary endpoint is the Combined Assessment of Function and Survival rank scores at week 52.

Key secondary endpoints include measures of lung function, muscle strength, and quality of life.

To reduce the burden, the study has been designed to minimize the number of in-clinic visits, with approx. six clinic visits in the first year and four in the second.

Both the companies collaborated earlier in October to accelerate the advancement of systemic pegcetacoplan, a targeted C3 therapy.