Argus moves to a Buy rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) after having the hotel stock set at Hold.

Analyst John Staszak: "MAR shares rallied in the first half of November on positive vaccine news, though we see further upside and believe that the lodging industry is in the early stages of another multiyear upturn. We also think that Marriott's manageable cash burn, profitable fee-based business model, solid liquidity, and emphasis on corporate travel position it well for an earnings recovery in 2021. The company's global operating model, in which it is able to expand room capacity anywhere in the world, is also a strong positive."

Argus narrows its 2020 loss estimate to $0.10 per share from $0.18. That mark is much higher than the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The firm also raises its 2021 EPS estimate to $3.15 from $3.10, also ahead of the consensus mark of $2.51. See all the consensus estimates on Marriott.