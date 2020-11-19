Telos (TLS) upsized and priced its earlier announced IPO of 14.97M shares at $17/share.

Shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'TLS; trade commences today.

Offering expected to close Nov.23, 2020.

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, to repurchase a non-controlling interest in Telos Identity Management Solutions, retire all outstanding 12% cumulative exchangeable redeemable preferred stock, and repay its outstanding senior term loan and subordinated debt.

Underwriters granted a 30-day option tp purchase an additional 2.25M shares.

Telos is a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations.