Citing the improved "medium term growth prospects," Credit Suisse upgrades Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from Underperform to Neutral and raises the price target from $70 to $86.

CDAY's coverage was transferred to analyst Yaoxian Chew, who writes that the "sequentially stabilizing" macro environment means "the worst-case scenario is off the table."

Credit Suisse remains on the sidelines due to valuation concerns and a reluctance to "equate signs of stability with recovery."

CDAY shares are relatively flat pre-market at $96.72.

The company has a Bullish average Wall Street analyst rating with a $95.56 price target.