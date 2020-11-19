BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reports comparable sales (ex-fuel) increased 18.5% in Q3 vs. 6.7% consensus. Member fee income of $85.0M was churned up during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 57.1% to $242.2M vs. $193.6M consensus. Gross margin was 20.4% of sales vs. 17.5% consensus and operating margin was 5.1% of sales vs. 3.9% consensus. Merchandise gross margin rate decreased by ~10 bps over the first nine months of fiscal 2019. While merchandise margins benefited from strong sales performance and continued execution of category profitability improvement initiatives, those drivers were offset by distribution costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in higher-margin apparel business and temporary shut-down of higher-margin services business in FQ1.

"As we look ahead, we are confident our business will continue to thrive given the structural shift in consumer behavior, our market share gains and our strategic investments in digital capabilities, membership, assortment, marketing and geographic expansion," says CEO Lee Delaney.

Shares of BJ are down 2.75% in premarket trading. The stock is still up 89% YTD.

Previously: BJ’s Wholesale Club EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue