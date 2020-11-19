Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) +1.2% PM , plans to work with Google Pay to offer Plex Accounts, a safe, simple and helpful new option for transacting and managing their money, to customers.

Under the collaboration, Green Dot customers will be able to open and manage digital bank accounts through Google Pay; also access spending insights and financial search features designed to help them stay on top of their finances and manage their money more effortlessly.

The new product, scheduled for launch in 2021, combines Google Pay's expertise in consumer tech and secure digital infrastructure and Green Dot Bank's existing banking infrastructure and financial expertise.