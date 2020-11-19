Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) +7.4% premarket on earnings beat with organic volume growth of 4% and adjusted EPS +77% in FQ4.

Consumer Packaging – North America net sales +0.3% to $746M and International net sales -0.6% to $1.07B.

Operating EBITDA grew 18% to $586M.

FQ4 Net Sales and Operating EBITDA Bridge:

Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon said, “We enter fiscal 2021 with confidence in our ability to grow organically as we have demonstrated this past year. I believe we are well positioned to see long-term, predictable, and sustainable growth with customer-linked capital investments that target continued expansion into both faster growing end markets and developing emerging markets.”

FY2021 Guidance: Organic volume growth: +2%; Operating EBITDA: $2.15-$2.2B; Cash flow from operations: $1.525B-$1.625B; Free cash flow: $875M-$975M; Adjusted free cash flow: to exceed $1B; Capex: $650M.

The company anticipates further strengthening of balance sheet and expects the leverage ratio to be 3.8 to 3.9 times at the end of FY2021.

The acquisition of RPC to realize ~$150M of annual cost synergies of which an estimated $85M is expected to be realized in FY2020.

Previously: Berry Global Group EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue (Nov. 19)