An unnamed senior official at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) tells Reuters that Vietnam has threatened to shut down the social media platform if it doesn't censor more local political content.

In April, Facebook agreed to increase its censorship of anti-state posts from local users. In August, Vietnam asked the company to ramp up those restrictions to ban more critical content.

"They have come back to us and sought to get us to increase the volume of content that we’re restricting in Vietnam. We’ve told them no. That request came with some threats about what might happen if we didn’t," says the Facebook official.

The threats included shutting Facebook down in a region where its revenues total nearly $1B.

Vietnam's foreign ministry tells Reuters that Facebook should follow local laws and stop "spreading information that violates traditional Vietnamese customs and infringes upon state interests."

