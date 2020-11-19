Production halted at two Daihatsu plants due to supplier fire

Two Daihatsu Motor Co. (OTCPK:DHTMY) plants that produce vehicles for Toyota (NYSE:TM) have suspended production until November 28 after a fire broke out at a supplier factory and some necessary parts became unavailable.

The halt will impact manufacturing of the Toyota Raize SUV. Output at the plants had been ramped up recently following a backlog of orders that arrived following the end of the pandemic lockdown period.

The two plants in question produced about 520K cars last year for Daihatsu and Toyota.

Toyota is just a few weeks off from issuing strong guidance.