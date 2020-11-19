Gaining appreciation for the company's resilience, Credit Suisse upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from Underperform to Neutral and raises the price target from $290 to $350.

The firm says that Paycom's business model has proven resilient through an "aggressive macro downswing."

Credit Suisse thinks the worst case scenario is off the table now for PAYC and sees the consensus estimates as achievable.

Paycom shares are down 0.3% pre-market to $381.22.

The company has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating with a $386.33 price target.