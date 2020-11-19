Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares struggled to take off yesterday, despite the FAA clearing the 737 MAX to return to the skies, a key event in a two-year saga that resulted from two crashes in 2018/2019.

The stock initially soared more than 5% , only to close down 3% amid a broader selloff that dragged the major averages lower.

"This [news] should drive some reduction in uncertainty and likely additional upside to shares over the near-term. Moreover, we note that (1) BA's recent rally now puts it within striking distance of the largest constituents of the XLI, and (2) based on our conversations, most long-only investors continue to be underweight BA shares. This dynamic could help fuel additional momentum for the stock as some long-only investors chase the stock higher," write analysts at Credit Suisse. "Every rally needs fuel, however, and news flow can only go so far for a mature company - higher estimates will be required at some point. For a bull case to gain traction from here, the virus and air travel recovery would need to be faster and better than expected, which would result in an increase in forecasts."

Overbought territory? "It's just a normal and healthy reaction after a huge rally," added Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. BA is up 37% this month and 114% from its bottom in March. "If it can break out and break above its June highs, which is right in the 230 to 230.50 level, in any kind of meaningful way, it's going to be really bullish for the stock. Short term, it needs a little bit of a breather. That's OK - again, normal and healthy. Long term, the stock looks great."

"We know there's been a sector rotation out of growth and into value. Cyclicals have benefited and industrials in particular," said John Petrides, a portfolio manager in the wealth division of Tocqueville Asset Management. "If we get a Biden infrastructure package plus some Covid relief and an economic recovery and this help from Boeing now that the 737 is back in play, then I think there’s a broader picture here that the industrial sector in general looks very attractive."