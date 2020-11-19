CIBC analyst Paul Holden switches "from defense to offense" on that basis that consumer spending and capital investment will occur sooner as a result of President-elect Joe Biden's win and the brighter outlook for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are more bullish today on the outlook for loan growth and less concerned about tail risk," Holden wrote in a note.

Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Outperformer from Neutral.

Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (OTC:NTIFF) (OTCPK:NBKCF) to Neutral from Outperformer.

The more positive U.S. outlook gives TD and BMO, in particular, the possibility of upward EPS revisions.

See how Canadian banks' Quant factor grades:

Also says: "This is more of a tactical call within our bigger-picture framework, which remains rooted in a lower-for-longer interest rate scenario."

Canadian banks' total return has been lagging the S&P 500 for much of the past year: