Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) enrolls the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients.

A total of six evaluable patients will be treated with BP1002 monotherapy in a standard 3+3 design, with a starting dose of 20 mg/m2.

The primary objectives of the study include safety and tolerability of escalating doses of BP1002, recommended Phase 2 dose, pharmacokinetics and activity on Bcl-2 expression. Secondary endpoints include several efficacy measurements of tumor response.

BP1002 targets the protein Bcl-2, which is responsible for driving cell survival in up to 60% of all cancers.