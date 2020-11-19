As a result of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, United Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) saw deceleration in system bookings and an uptick in cancellations in the last week, ending November 18, 2020.

The company's scheduled capacity for Q4 is now expected to decrease at least 55% Y/Y vs. previous guidance of a decrease of ~55% Y/Y.

The company now expects total revenue to be down by ~67% Y/Y in Q4 vs. consensus of $3.61B (-66.82% Y/Y).

Average daily cash burn for the quarter to be ~$15M-$20M, plus $10M of average debt principal payments and severance payments per day.

Source