Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) launched WellsOne Virtual Card Payments service, a new solution to assist business customers in eliminating paper checks by using one-time virtual card numbers to digitally pay invoices.

This service offers a convenient way to make business payments with the security and control of a credit card, while providing suppliers with options to help receive payments faster.

Amid the pandemic, these digital benefits are important to maintain payment operations.

"Unlike paper checks, our virtual card service provides more transparent, precise payment timing to help optimize working capital, and added controls like single-use numbers help further mitigate the risk of fraud," SVP & manager of the Commercial Card product suite at Wells Fargo Mary Mazzochi commented.

