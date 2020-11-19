Raymond James (Outperform) raises Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $550 to $600 after the "strong quarter and guidance" driven by "very strong gaming revenue associated with their new product ramp." Analyst Chris Caso notes that Nvidia "still can’t get enough product to satisfy all demand."

Cowen's Matthew Ramsay (Outperform) raises the PT from $540 to $600, noting the "stellar" fundamentals in the key gaming and data center segments with the upside "only limited by supply." Ramsay calls NVDA "the industry’s best open-ended growth story."

NVDA shares are down 1.6% pre-market to $530.50.

Previously: Nvidia Q3 beat driven by record gaming, data center sales; guidance tops estimates (Nov. 18 2020)