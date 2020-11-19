The European Commission has granted marketing authorization to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNY) Oxlumo (lumasiran), an RNAi therapeutic, for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) in all age groups, a rare disorder that mainly affects the kidneys and results from buildup of a substance called oxalate.

Last month, the drug received European advisory group's backing, thus recommending approval.

Lumasiran targets the hydroxyacid oxidase 1 mRNA that encodes glycolate oxidase (GO) – an enzyme upstream of the disease-causing defect in PH1. By degrading the HAO1 mRNA and reducing the synthesis of GO, lumasiran stops the production of oxalate – the toxic metabolite that directly contributes to the clinical manifestations of PH1.

The FDA has granted a priority review for Lumasiran marketing application and has set an action date of December 3.