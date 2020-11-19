Online payments company Affirm did about $510M in business in the year ended June 30, up 93% from the previous year. A partnership with Shopify announced earlier in 2020 gives merchants like Peloton, Expedia, and Walmart (among thousands of others) the ability to offer installment loans on sales.

Affirm gets a fee when assisting a merchant with a sale, and also earns interest income on loans.

The company is run by Max Levchin, one of the founders of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), alongside Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. Levchin also was a co-founder of Yelp.

Affirm will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFRM. The company was valued at almost $2B in a funding round late in 2017.

Here's the prospectus.