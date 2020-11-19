Oppenheimer thinks pipeline catalysts could unlock value for Outperform-rated Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).

The firm sees value in SAGE-324 (GABAA PAM) in Essential Tremor and SAGE-718 (NMDA PAM) in certain MCI populations.

"SAGE-324 Ph2 KINETIC trial in ET is ongoing with data expected in 1Q21. We forecast launch in 2024 with peak sales of ~$1.5B in 2030. Meanwhile, SAGE-718 Ph2a PARADIGM study in PD-MCI recently initiated with data expected in 1Q21, and we forecast launch in 2025 with peak sales of ~$1.1B in 2030. We apply a 20% POS for both assets."

The firm assigns a price target of $94 on SAGE to rep 29% upside potential for shares. The average Wall Street PT is $96.40. Seeking Alpha authors have a Bullish rating on SAGE.