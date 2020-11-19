BofA Securities analyst Michael Carrier downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Underperform from Buy as he sees the recent market rally and ongoing outflows muting returns ahead.

Says most of Victory's progress "has played out" in terms of pursuing accretive deals, improving its margin, and de-levering.

"We see more muted upside until flows turn around, which we don’t expect for some time, ex some volatile (institutional) wins from time to time," Carrier writes.

Trims price target to $20 from $22.

Still, he continues to like VCTR's model and expects the firm "to be a longer term winner in a consolidating industry, but ultimately flows need to turn around."

VCTR's total return over the past six months outpace S&P 500:

Screened by Quant rating, VCTR ranks third among asset management and custody banks with market caps over $1B: