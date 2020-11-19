Motivated by the company's exposure to the electric vehicle market, JPMorgan upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $85 to $90.

The firm says Cree's Wolfspeed products are in "pole position" in the power device market, and the company is attracting investor attention due to the growing interest in "renewables and electrification."

JPMorgan thinks Cree's ongoing capital investment plan should reinforce its market dominance and provide "scale advantage over the next 3-5 years."

Cree shares are up 4.1% pre-market to $75.56.

