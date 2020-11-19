Shopify +2% after Jefferies points to long runway of growth

Jefferies upgraded Shopify to a Buy rating from Hold on confidence the company can deliver strong growth over the next few years.

"We have a greater appreciation for SHOP's ability to deliver robust growth for the next several years and reach ~$10B of revenue in 2025 powered by a structural pull forward in e-commerce activity and better monetization of gross margin value."

Shares of Shopify are up 2.05% in premarket action to $950.37.

Shopify is the largest Canadian company by market cap after a sizzling multi-year run.