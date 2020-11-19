Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) acquires All RV Needs located in South Medford, OR off I-5.

All RV Needs will be rebranded as Gander RV and offer a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers and brands.

“This acquisition is an incredible fit for our company as it continues to evolve and expand,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We are excited to grow our presence in Medford, Oregon, while continuing to deliver a high standard of customer service, diverse brands and affordable price points while deepening our roots in the community.”

The acquisition of All RV Needs brings the count of the company’s retail SuperCenters in the state of Oregon to a total of five and is in line with company’s future growth plans.