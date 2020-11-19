"Our partnership with Nozomi Networks will enable us to provide customers with a one-stop shop for best-in-breed cybersecurity products and services," said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise Cybersecurity.

The cybersecurity partnership will deliver more comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) environments and combines Nozomi Networks' industry-leading OT & IoT security and visibility capabilities with the strengths of Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity software, professional consulting and managed security services from Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

It will also offer comprehensive solutions to manage cybersecurity compliance and reduce the risk of downtime due to cyberattacks.

