Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Biotia announce the availability of an important new research tool for the sequencing and surveillance of COVID-19.

The companies have developed the SARS-CoV-2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Assay for research-use only (RUO).

The SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay identifies all SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid sequences, to allow for surveillance of how the genetic sequence of the virus is changing.

In contrast, a majority of SARS-CoV-2 tests based on polymerase chain reaction only identify limited genetic markers of the virus.

In addition, the SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay reports the full sequence of the virus, enabling improved understanding of mutations, genetic variations and the evolution of the virus as it is transmitted.