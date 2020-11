LB, YY, BERY and NKLA among premarket gainers

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) +62% after announcing special distribution.

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) +37% .

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) +31% following a disclosure that 42.5% shareholder Tang Capital Partners offered to buy the remaining shares for $50/share in cash.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) +20% after co. wins patent ruling in Teva's Korlym challenge.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) +19% on Q4 results.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) +17% on Q3 results.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) +16% .

CIIG Merger (OTC:CIIC) +14% .

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +13% .

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +12% .

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +12% .

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) +11% on Q3 results.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) +10% after announcing interim data on its two Phase 2 trials of VAL-083.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +9% .

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +10% on Q3 results.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) +8% after announcing unanimous DSMB recommendation to continue phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study with Opaganib.

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII) +8% .

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) +7% on Q4 results.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) +6% after announcing positive interim data from ReSPECT™.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) +7%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) +6% on Q3 results.

CBAK Energy Technology (OTC:CBAT) +6% .

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +6% as co. gets pathway for Libervant FDA resubmission.