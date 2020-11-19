Jobless claims rise to 742K - first gain in 5 weeks as new pandemic restrictions take hold

Initial Jobless Claims: +31K to 742K vs. 710K consensus, 711K prior (revised from 709K).

It's the fist rise in the tally for five weeks, suggesting new Covid-19-related restrictions are working their way into the economic numbers.

Four-week moving average for week ending Nov. 14 was 742K, down 13.75K from the previous week's average of 75.75K (revised from 755.25K).

Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 4.3% for the week ending Nov. 7, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from the previous week's unrevised rate.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 743.46K in the week ending Nov. 14, an increase of 18,344 (or 2.5%) from the previous week.

Continuing jobless claims of 6.372M is up/down from 6.801M and vs. 6.470M consensus.