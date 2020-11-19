Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) announces that it has received guidance from the FDA regarding the design of its Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating lead candidate AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer.

The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled adaptive trial study will enroll ~300-400 patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer to receive one to four prior lines of therapy to evaluate efficacy and tolerability of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg in combination with paclitaxel.

The global trial is planned to be conducted at ~100 sites in the U.S. and Europe.

The primary endpoint is progression free survival, and secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate, duration of response, quality of life, clinical benefit rate, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile.

The interim analyses will investigate treatment differences in patients who have previously received bevacizumab vs. those who have not and will explore the biomarkers identified in the Phase 1b trial in an effort to test the hypotheses generated from the Phase 1b data.

On basis of the interim analyses, the trial will be adapted to include only those patients who have not previously been treated with bevacizumab and/or whose baseline serum biomarker results meet the identified threshold.

The company says AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that suppresses fibrosis (scarring) and cancer cell proliferation by capturing and binding to a protein called GAS6, overexpressed in Berger's disease and ovarian cancer.