VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) rises 4% in premarket, after announcing data from Phase 2a (Part B) from its ongoing Phase 1/2a study evaluating its cancer vaccine candidate, VBI-1901, designed to target cytomegalovirus (CMV) as a foreign viral antigen in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of cancer that occurs in brain or spinal cord.

Interim data showed 2 partial responses and 2 stable disease in the VBI-1901 + GM-CSF vaccinated group, resulting in a disease control rate of 40% (n=4/10).

56% disease control rate achieved in the group vaccinated with VBI-1901 combined with GSK’s adjuvant AS01, with 5 stable disease observations (n=5/9);tumor response data for the 10th patient enrolled is pending.

Presumed pseudoprogression was observed in both vaccinated groups– defined as immune infiltration into the tumor which appears initially as tumor growth, but later subsides resulting in tumor growth stabilization and/or shrinkage.

On the safety front, VBI-1901 was well-tolerated with both adjuvants, and no safety signals observed in either vaccinated group.

VBI is exploring a potential registration study, for the next phase of development, which could begin in 2021.