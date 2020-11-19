L Brands (NYSE:LB) has extended on yesterday's post-earnings rally and is now up 16.65% in premarket trading.

On Wall Street, Jefferies raises its ratings on L Brands to Hold from Underperform and bumped up its price target to $33 from $20. The call is notable since Jefferies has been a bear on L Brands for four years.

Wells Fargo hiked its price target to $60 from $45. The firm calls the material Q3 earnings beat one of the strongest prints it has seen this year with upside surprises all the way down LB's P&L and across the portfolio.

"BBW earning a multiple as a stand-alone has always been a core tenet to the bull case, but now with what appears to be a 'stable' VS brand in hand, LB shares should also benefit from a higher value of its second concept (we raise our assumption of VS value to ~$3.0B from ~$1.0B following recent restructuring efforts and now today’s comp/profit inflection – implying a ~4.0x EBITDA multiple)," writes analyst Ike Boruchow.

