Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDACU) has inked a binding letter of intent to combine with Lottery.com, the world’s largest provider of lottery data to over 400 digital publishers.

Founded in 2015, Lottery.com is a leading online platform to play the lottery from your phone, offering official state-sanctioned lottery games, like Powerball, Mega-Millions and state games, in the U.S. and around the world.

From 2016 to 2019, Lottery.com grew revenues at a compounded annual growth rate of 279%, and anticipates accelerating that growth with the capital infusion from this potential transaction.

Lottery.com’s stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the business combination with no minimum cash requirement.

The transaction is expected to close in 1Q21.