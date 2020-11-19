Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announces interim data from its two Phase 2 trials of VAL-083, the Company's lead compound for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

In newly-diagnosed receiving VAL-083 as adjuvant therapy, 27 efficacy evaluable patients as of the data cut-off of October 23, median progression-free survival (PFS) is currently 10 months (confidence interval: CI 7.6-10.8), compared to historical TMZ control group of 5.3 months and 6.9 months, respectively.

For patients in the recurrent group, median overall survival (mOS) for the 77 efficacy evaluable patients was 7.6 months (CI 6.4-10.6 months).

Additionally, for the 43 efficacy evaluable patients initially receiving the planned Phase 3 initial dose of 30 mg/m2/day, mOS is currently 8.5 months (CI 6.8-13.7 months), compared to lomustine mOS of 7.2 months.

Consistent with prior studies, myelosuppression is the most common adverse event with VAL-083 in both the recurrent GBM and adjuvant treatment setting.

In the second poster, VAL-083 as a first-line treatment in newly-diagnosed 29 GBM patients, median PFS is currently 9.3 months (95% CI 6.4-12.0 months).

Additionally, for the 25 patients initially receiving the treatment dose that will be carried forward in Phase 3 study of 30 mg/m2/day, median PFS was 8.7 months (CI 6.4-12.5 months), compared favorably to historical TMZ control of 5.3 months and 6.9 months, respectively.

Multiple treatment cycles of VAL-083 at the 30 mg/m2/day dose in combination with standard radiation treatment was shown to be generally safe and well-tolerated.

The data will be presented at the 25th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, held virtually on November 19-21, 2020.