Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 3.5% in premarket trading after KBW's Sanjay Sakhrani said it's too early to tell if Google (GOOGL -1.2% ) Pay's redesign to turn it into a "financial super app" will pose a threat to Square's Cash App and PayPal's (PYPL -1.1% ) Venmo.

Sees several hurdles to Google Pay, especially "whether or not consumers want to have this type of relationship with Google because many have their own preferences today."

Also, consumers may not want to give Google more information.

Sakhrani points out that the new Google Pay adopts some elements of PayPal's aim to integrate P2P tansactions, payments, coupon/offers and loyalty; PYPL unchanged in premarket trading.

Separately, Mizuho Securities raised its price target for Square to $300 from $225; maintains Buy rating.

Also in Square news, the payments company invested ~EUR 15M ($18M) for a minority stake in Satispay, an Italian mobile digital payment platform, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.