XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announces new data for its candidate therapy for treating infections of influenza and COVID-19. The Company continues to analyze components of its FLUVID therapy.

The True Human antibodies targeting the virus causing COVID-19 were found to effectively neutralize a test virus about four-times better than the antibodies the FDA is now considering for emergency use authorization.

Ongoing research has also found that the True Human antibodies in this therapeutic cocktail are capable of rescuing 100% of animals that receive an otherwise lethal dose of flu virus.

The latest research findings suggest the FLUVID therapy, could provide effective therapy for treating complex infections from one or more of these viruses.

There is no other therapy available to treat both COVID-19 and Influenza infections that occur together.