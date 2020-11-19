Bally's attracts a new bull as Macquarie points to online upside

Nov. 19, 2020 8:56 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Macquarie starts off coverage on Bally's (NYSE:BALY) with an Outperform rating as it points to the undervalued nature of the company's opportunities in iGaming and sports betting, as well as upside from recent acquisitions.
  • "The PF portfolio will give the company access to eight states live with sports/iGaming, including NJ, CO, MS and IL. The company already has market access agreements with top online platforms including DraftKings, Fanduel, Pointsbet, etc. as well as its omni-channel database of 14m members. With online peers trading at ~3x ‘22E EV/ Sales, we believe online gaming is the hidden treasure of the company. Our 2025E online TAM of $16bn can be worth $6.50/ps, in our view," updates the Macquarie analyst team.
  • On the brick-and-mortar side, Bally's is seen clawing back market share in Rhode Island and New Jersey.
  • Crunching the numbers, the firm sees Bally's worth $28 per share for the core casino business and $6.50 per share for the online business. "Overall, we believe shares are not reflecting the growth in the newly acquired assets and the sport/iGaming exposure. Additionally, we believe the Street has not adjusted for recent acquisitions."
  • Bally's is thinly-covered on Wall Street. The Seeking Alpha Quant rating is Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.