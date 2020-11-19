Bally's attracts a new bull as Macquarie points to online upside
Nov. 19, 2020 8:56 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Macquarie starts off coverage on Bally's (NYSE:BALY) with an Outperform rating as it points to the undervalued nature of the company's opportunities in iGaming and sports betting, as well as upside from recent acquisitions.
- "The PF portfolio will give the company access to eight states live with sports/iGaming, including NJ, CO, MS and IL. The company already has market access agreements with top online platforms including DraftKings, Fanduel, Pointsbet, etc. as well as its omni-channel database of 14m members. With online peers trading at ~3x ‘22E EV/ Sales, we believe online gaming is the hidden treasure of the company. Our 2025E online TAM of $16bn can be worth $6.50/ps, in our view," updates the Macquarie analyst team.
- On the brick-and-mortar side, Bally's is seen clawing back market share in Rhode Island and New Jersey.
- Crunching the numbers, the firm sees Bally's worth $28 per share for the core casino business and $6.50 per share for the online business. "Overall, we believe shares are not reflecting the growth in the newly acquired assets and the sport/iGaming exposure. Additionally, we believe the Street has not adjusted for recent acquisitions."
- Bally's is thinly-covered on Wall Street. The Seeking Alpha Quant rating is Bullish.