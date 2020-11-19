Independent Safety Monitoring Committee has completed safety review for RedHill Biopharma's (NASDAQ:RDHL) opaganib (Yeliva, ABC294640) global Phase 2/3 study, in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, and unanimously recommended that the study continue.

The recommendation is based on an unblinded analysis of safety data from the first 70 patients treated for 14 days.

Enrollment in the 270-patient global Phase 2/3 study is more than 50% complete, and is on track to report top line data in Q1 of 2021

Prescheduled, unblinded futility interim analysis will be conducted by the DSMB in the coming weeks, evaluating data from the first 135 subjects that have reached the primary endpoint.

In parallel, enrollment has been completed in U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating opaganib's safety and initial efficacy signal in 40 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.