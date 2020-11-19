JOYY (YY) stock surges 14% after the company refutes Muddy Waters report

Nov. 19, 2020 9:00 AM ETJOYY Inc. (YY)YY, BIDUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is hitting back at the Muddy Waters short report that accused the company of "massive fraud" in its Bigo Live unit.
  • JOYY says the report "shows its lack of a basic understanding of the live streaming industry in China" and notes that the company's "operating metrics are "commonly used and publicized by its industry peers."
  • Responding to the allegation that JOYY's profit figures are authentic, the company says it is "open to cash verification and diligence to be conducted by competent third-party advisers."
  • JOYY also says its acquisition of Bigo "followed the necessary corporate governance procedures and obtained all requisite approvals."
  • The short report followed Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) announcement that it would acquire JOYY's live-streaming business for $3.6B.
  • YY shares are up 13.8% pre-market to $83.81.
