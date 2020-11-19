Stricter lockdown measures across the U.S. are pressuring a Real Estate sector that’s been riding vaccine developments higher for most of the month.

The SPDR S&P Real Estate Sector ETF (XLRE, -0.3%) is down premarket. The decline is slight, with S&P futures (SPX) edging into positive territory after overnight losses, but still among the weakest sector moves.

Some of the weakness is coming from Simon Property Group (SPG, -0.6%), which is falling on an upsized equity offering of $1.35B.

The sector is off 1% for the week after outperformance Monday and Tuesday on the latest Pfizer/BioNTech efficacy data was countered by a Wednesday selloff.

XLRE fell 1.7% yesterday, following a late market slide after New York City made the decision to close public schools.

That hit New York City-focused office REITs like Vornado (VNO, -4.5%) and SL Green (SLG, +0.5%) and office and apartment REIT Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT, -0.4%). More parents will have to work remotely with schools closed.

Apartment AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) also fell.

But XLRE is up 9% in November and 4% since Pfizer made its first vaccine announcement on Nov. 5.

That’s considerably helped the technical picture, which was flashing big warnings signals at the end of last month.

In late October, the ETF’s price sank below the 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages in just four sessions. The 10-day SMA crossed below all of those levels by the end of the month.

But the sector showed resilience at the start of November, rising back above all four of those technical levels by Nov. 6. Fundamentals then took over with the vaccine news, driving XLRE back above the lines and with the 10-day SMA crossing back above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day with a steepening upward slope.

Among the 11 S&P sectors, Real Estate finds itself right in the middle, sixth in terms of gains over the last five session and the last month.

Sector Watch

Among stay-at-home stocks, the spotlight is back on remote learning as school districts close down again amid the spike in COVID cases across the country.

At Noon ET, Barron's holds a live event featuring Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Dan Rosensweig on what comes next for online education. Chegg and other education stocks have been rallying.

