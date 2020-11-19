Some good news arrives out of Macau for a change, with the airport likely to handle 33% more daily flights in November than it did in October, according to GGRAsia.

Most of the increase is reported by Macau International Airport Co. to be for flights serving mainland China cities. Notably, the volume of inbound passengers from mainland China was greater during the month than the outbound volume of local residents

Where does the sector stand with gross gaming revenue? The last forecast from JPMorgan was for a GGR drop in November of 60% to 65%. Macau revenue was down 73% in October and 90% in September.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

