Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) announces positive new interim data from its ongoing ReSPECT Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s lead investigational asset, Rhenium NanoLiposome (or RNL), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (or GBM).

RNL, designed to deliver a very high dose of radiation directly into the brain tumor, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 dose-finding study called ReSPECT.

Intratumoral RNL can successfully deliver up to fifteen times the absorbed dose of radiation administered by standard external beam radiation therapy (or EBRT) without significant toxicity.

The sixth dose escalation cohort of the ReSPECT trial is underway and one patient has thus far been treated.

The sixth cohort is expected to fully enroll by the end of 2020.

RNL was broadly well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities observed.

Company management and principal investigator of ReSPECT to discuss interim data during webinar scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4.30-5.30 ET.

“The results we have seen thus far from ReSPECT are encouraging and support the continued development of RNL as a potential new option for recurrent GBM patients,” said Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas, Health Services Center at San Antonio and principle investigator of the study. “With limited therapeutic options for these patients, we remain committed to advancing this clinical program to further investigate the therapeutic potential of RNL.”

Shares -1.7% PM.

