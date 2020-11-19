Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) has announced efficacy and safety data from EMPOWUR long term extension study evaluating vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB).

Results from the 40-week EMPOWUR extension to the 12-week trial showed, 75 mg of vibegron was well tolerated over the total exposure of 52 weeks and demonstrated numerically greater improvements from baseline compared with generic alternative tolterodine, across quality of life and incontinence efficacy.

At week 52, 61% of 143 vibegron-treated patients had a ≥75% reduction and 40.8% showed a 100% reduction in UUI (urge urinary incontinence), a key symptom for OAB patients. In addition, 71.1% had ≥50% reduction in total incontinence episodes from baseline to week 52.

Adverse events occurred in 62.6% of vibegron and 54.3% (126/232) of tolterodine patients; 4 (1.5%) vibegron and 8 (3.4%) tolterodine patients discontinued study medication due to an adverse event.

Vibegron is a once-daily, beta-3 adrenergic agonist, and currently under review with the FDA, with agency's action date of December 26.