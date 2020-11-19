Bragg Gaming Group's (OTCQX:BRGGF) ORYX Gaming signs a content deal with SoftSwiss that will see ORYX’s exclusive RGS content go live on the casino supplier’s aggregation platform.

SoftSwiss offers a premium online casino platform featuring over 10K casino games with clients operating in Europe, LatAm, and the CIS region.

This latest deal comes off the back of a successful year for ORYX which has seen the supplier add 3 new studio partners to its RGS offering and taking its content live with 36 operators, including 888casino, Microgaming, Maxent and Admiral. SoftSwiss will initially integrate ORYX’s proprietary titles and content from RGS studio partners GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games and Golden Hero, with games from CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Aracdem to follow.

"By adding our RGS content to the SoftSwiss platform we will introduce our exciting and innovative slot content to new audiences and we have plenty more upcoming releases in the pipeline to keep players entertained," says Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming.