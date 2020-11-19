Party City (NYSE:PRTY) is up 5.37% in premarket action as the bouncy trading on the retailer continues.

After a steep fall last March on COVID-19 developments, PRTY has soared to a new 52-week high of $4.87 despite soft traffic trends.

During Party City's conference call, execs explained the strong demand in core categories like balloons, birthday and entertaining as parents have stepped up their at-home birthday presentations for kids.

Party City earnings transcript

Party City still trades below its historical price-to-sales ratio (trailing 12 months).