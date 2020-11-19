Regulators are closing in on antitrust charges challenging Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) major acquisitions - of Instagram and WhatsApp - as long-running investigations near their conclusions, The Washington Post reports.

The state and federal watchdogs will allege the deals have created an anticompetitive behemoth to which users have few quality alternatives, according to the report.

In particular they've zoomed in on how Instagram and Whatsapp have changed after the purchases, the Post says - and whether users are better off in a privacy sense than if the companies had remained independent.

Facebook had promised users of WhatsApp and regulators that it would preserve strong privacy protections and independence. But over the six years since the deal, Facebook has looked to integrate WhatsApp data with its other services, and Instagram is similarly tightly integrated. And the shape of the investigations could set the stage for an eventual breakup of Facebook, or at least new very strict conditions on operations.

No lawsuits have been finalized, but state AGs are on track to file their action in early December, the report says - and nearly 40 states have expressed interest in signing on. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is looking to coordinate with state leaders (prominently New York Attorney General Letitia James).