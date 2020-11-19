BMO Capital thinks Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) is undervalued as investors fret over the price of oil.

Analyst David Round: "So while the sector swings on a few $/bbl movements in Brent, for AOI the oil price this year was over $65/bbl, generating a FCF yield of >100%, which has been used to pay down ~a third of borrowings."

"A deleveraging narrative may struggle to grab the headlines, but we believe the market is wrong to overlook a name that trades at such a deep discount to NAV, has exposure to top-tier assets, and by 2024 could, in theory, return the equivalent of its market cap to shareholders."

BMO assigns a price target of C$1.80 to rep 73% upside potential.

Seeking Alpha author The Energy Forum called Africa Oil one of the most valuable small-cap opportunities it has seen in an article earlier in the week.