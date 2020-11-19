Broader market lacks spark and extends losses; Nasdaq stronger

Stocks are extending weakness from late yesterday, with no sector stepping up to lead.
The S&P (SP500) is off 0.4%, the Nasdaq (COMP) is looking more resilient, off 0.1%, and the Dow (DJI) is down 0.6%.
All 11 S&P sectors are in the red.
Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -1.2% is the worst performer as investors weigh new lockdown measures against vaccine optimism.
Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) -0.1% is holding up the best thanks to a huge jump for L Brands +13% as Wall Street applauded the performance at Bath & Body Works.
All the Fab 5 megacaps are lower, but the declines are lower than 1%.
Tesla +1% is helping the Nasdaq again, up for the third day in a row.
On the economic front, jobless claims rose for the first time in five months.
Crude futures -0.6% are easing, while rates are flat.