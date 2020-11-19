Broader market lacks spark and extends losses; Nasdaq stronger

Stocks are extending weakness from late yesterday, with no sector stepping up to lead.

The S&P (SP500) is off 0.4% , the Nasdaq (COMP) is looking more resilient, off 0.1% , and the Dow (DJI) is down 0.6% .

All 11 S&P sectors are in the red.

Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -1.2% is the worst performer as investors weigh new lockdown measures against vaccine optimism.

Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) -0.1% is holding up the best thanks to a huge jump for L Brands +13% as Wall Street applauded the performance at Bath & Body Works.

All the Fab 5 megacaps are lower, but the declines are lower than 1%.

Tesla +1% is helping the Nasdaq again, up for the third day in a row.

On the economic front, jobless claims rose for the first time in five months.