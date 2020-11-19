The City of Orlando to test Arcimoto's (FUV +17.4% ) ultra-efficient electric vehicles across six city departments, continuing Mayor Buddy Dyer’s efforts to transform Orlando into one of the most environmentally-friendly, economically and socially vibrant communities in the nation.

Vehicles are expected to be tested by Orlando Fire Department, Police Department, Code Enforcement Division, Permitting Services, Venues, and Parking Enforcement.

Arcimoto Founder and President, Mark Frohnmayer said, “We believe Orlando’s use of our practical, ultra-efficient, small-footprint vehicles will serve as a model for other cities across the country that aim to aggressively electrify their fleets.”